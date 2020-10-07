Manchester United’s deadline day signing Edinson Cavani has been compared to Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo on the training pitch.

The Uruguay international has been a slightly divisive and perhaps misunderstood character for many years, despite a hugely impressive record as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in the game in recent times.

However, it seems Cavani is a highly focused and determined professional who puts in the hours on the training ground, according to The Athletic.

The report quotes one of Cavani’s former team-mates as saying the 33-year-old really takes care of himself, and is almost Cristiano Ronaldo-esque in his efforts on the training pitch.

“He is a top, top professional. At Napoli, most players finish training and go around the corner to the golf course. But he went for runs by himself and he would be the first in and last out,” the unnamed player told The Athletic.

“He is kind of like Cristiano (Ronaldo), very on top of his body, a top professional and quite selfish on the pitch. He wants to take every penalty and finish every counter-attack — a proper killer on the pitch. He is very good for the team, pushing everyone forward, on top of everyone else and making them perform. The players missed him when he left.

“He was a top player on the pitch but also in training. The fans were furious when he left for PSG but he was a big player and they felt betrayed. But what can you do if PSG wants someone? He has a top mentality.”

This will no doubt please Man Utd fans who might be worried about signing Cavani at this late stage in his career, with the Premier League also likely to be a big step up from Ligue 1 in terms of the physicality required.

There’s no doubting Cavani has had a fine career, however, and has the potential to be a hugely important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season if he performs at his best.