Video: “What is your problem?” – De Gea screams at Man United team-mate after awful defending on Spurs goal

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
We’ve already looked at quite how bad Luke Shaw’s defending was for Manchester United against Tottenham over the weekend, and it seems David de Gea was not at all happy with the left-back either.

Watch this new video below, in which you can hear De Gea screaming at Shaw throughout the move that led to Son Heung-min scoring to make it 4-1 to Spurs in that calamitous first half for United…

Video: De Gea was not happy with his defence against Tottenham @utdclip from r/reddevils

De Gea clearly wants Shaw to run more to keep up with play, with Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier in acres of space as he crosses to Son for the goal.

By the end, the United goalkeeper is clearly furious with Shaw, shouting “what is your problem?” at the England international.

1 Comment

  1. Hyginus nwabuwa says:
    October 7, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Shaw is not a defender we want

