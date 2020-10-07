Video: Nicolas Otamendi has a shocker on his Benfica debut with costly error leading to a goal

Nicolas Otamendi was a key player for Manchester City for many years, and sometimes you wonder how on earth that was allowed to happen.

The Argentine never looked the most solid or reliable performer in his time in the Premier League and it’s little surprise he was offloaded by the club this summer.

Benfica took a gamble on Otamendi, and may now be regretting that decision after this absolute howler from him on his debut…

The 32-year-old took far too long on the ball, before promptly losing it in a dangerous area, which led to Benfica conceding.

Otamendi won’t want to watch this again in a hurry, and he later conceded a penalty in the same game.

A debut to forget for the former City man…