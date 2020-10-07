According to the latest episode of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano’s ‘Here we Go’ podcast, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer FaceTimed new signing Amad Diallo Traore.

It’s claimed that Solskjaer let the 18-year-old know that he’s seen as a part of the club’s future, adding that the Norwegian is convinced that Amad is ready to play for United’s first-team.

Romano’s also found that the United hierarchy are convinced that Amad is either the second or third best player aged 18 or under in world football. Hopes are clearly high for the winger.

The Red Devils officially announced that they’ve pre-agreed a deal to sign the talent from Atalanta, with the ace expected to join in January once a medical, personal terms and a work permit are all sorted.

#mufc are in love with Amad Diallo and are convinced that they signed a star. Solskjær facetimed Diallo and told him he is part of the club's future and that he is convinced he is ready to play for United #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2020

The agent of Amad Diallo says that the first time they spoke with #mufc, the United board told them that they are convinced that Diallo is between the second and third best U18 players in the world #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal managed to sign highly touted winger only three months after he joined Euro giants Furious Real Madrid consider recalling starlet wanted by Euro giants after a pitiful lack of action during his current loan spell Ghanaian side will receive a huge seven figure sum after Thomas Partey’s transfer to Arsenal

Romano reported at the time of the signing on Deadline Day that United will pay an initial €30m fee for the attacker, with the agreement also including a further €10m in potential add-ons.

Amad began to work his way into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the talent scored when he made his his Serie A debut off the bench last October, with the ace making two more outings as a sub since.

Amad has been on the bench for all of Atalanta’s Serie A games so far this season but hasn’t been called into action, the side sit top of the table after a phenomenal start.

There’s no doubt that the United faithful will be keeping a close eye on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side from now on, with the hope that they’ll get to see more of the prospect in action.

Amad, who has born in the Ivory Coast and moved to Italy at a young age, is a right-winger, with the starlet also boasting experience at youth level on the opposite flank or even as a No.10 or centre-forward.