After another abject Man United performance at the weekend, fingers will be being pointed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There was little for Red Devils supporters to get excited about in their 6-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Ditto their showing against Crystal Palace.

Were it not for Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, technically taken after the final whistle had been blown against Brighton, United wouldn’t have won that game either.

At sixes and sevens in defence, this is precisely the time when the team needs leaders. When the captain should come to the fore and rally the troops.

Unfortunately, Harry Maguire is struggling not only with his current form, not only with off-field issues, but with the ability to seemingly step forward in the style of say Roy Keane and give his team-mates a roasting when they need it.

Compare and contrast his attitude with that of Fernandes.

The Portuguese has been shown to be a real competitor and more than influential from his midfield sentry.

Certainly not backwards in coming forwards to let everyone know exactly what he thinks, he is precisely the sort of character to drag the dressing room along with him.

A lion compared to Maguire’s pussycat.

It’s time Solskjaer saw that and stopped placing his misguided loyalty with players who don’t deserve it.