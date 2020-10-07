As teams digest their transfer business for the summer and look ahead to the next few months before the winter window, Liverpool can be relatively satisfied.

The signing of Thiago Alcantara was another masterstroke by Jurgen Klopp, and Diogo Jota’s hire is an interesting one.

Not to forget Kostas Tsimikas, which has gone relatively under the radar and may prove to be an astute purchase.

Dejan Lovren’s move wasn’t a surprise, and Rhian Brewster’s switch to Sheffield United seemed to be a bit of a head-scratcher until, perhaps, you look at the deal that Michael Edwards has constructed.

One of the players that appeared to be on their way out of the club after being left out of the squad for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup game was Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss has contracted coronavirus and is in quarantine, but that’s not the reason why he wasn’t moved on before the window closed.

According to the Daily Star, it was simply because no club fancied taking the 28-year-old.

The January window represents the next chance for the Swiss to find a new club, and the Daily Star also expect Harry Wilson to be let go at that point.