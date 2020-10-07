Huge missed opportunity for Man Utd as Liverpool now ahead of them in Jadon Sancho transfer race

Manchester United look like they’re going to live to regret not getting a deal done for Jadon Sancho in this transfer window.

According to the Independent, the Red Devils may no longer be the Borussia Dortmund star’s most likely next destination, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich named as possibly now being ahead in the race for his signature next summer.

The report explains that although Sancho was ready to join Man Utd this year, he was not exactly desperate for the move, and has previously held talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

It now seems that Liverpool or Bayern may be in a better position to swoop for Sancho in a year’s time, with the Independent explaining that the Reds’ finances meant a move was not possible on this occasion, but may be more realistic by then.

United supporters will be furious if their dithering means Sancho ends up moving to their bitter rivals instead, with this perhaps being their best opportunity to sign the England international.

There will now be far more competition for the 20-year-old, who is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and who would surely strengthen almost any top club.

Liverpool are no different, even if they already have perhaps the best front three on the planet in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sancho could be the ideal long-term successor to Salah or Mane, but he would also have been a perfect fit to strengthen a problem area for United.