The staggering total cost that put Manchester United off completing Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United reportedly pulled out of the Jadon Sancho transfer deal because it would have cost them a total of around £227million.

That’s what Man Utd would have ended up paying altogether when accounting for the Sancho transfer fee, his wages, and agent fees, according to the Guardian.

In this current economic climate, the Red Devils did not feel they could afford that, with the Guardian’s report adding that the club don’t expect to see fans back at games until March.

The lack of supporters in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic has hit all clubs hard, and even the biggest sides are feeling the effects.

That said, many United fans will be questioning how their rivals were able to get so much more business done this summer, with Chelsea in particular spending big.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City also majorly strengthened in key positions, and United arguably needed more changes to their squad overall.

This could end up coming back to haunt them, as Sancho would no doubt have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a new dimension up front.

The England international is a superb young talent who will surely be snapped up by an elite club at some point, and MUFC may well have missed their best chance to bring him to Old Trafford.