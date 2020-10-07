It’s been 10 long months since Axel Tuanzebe has been able to pull on the Manchester United jersey in earnest.

The youngster was edging towards regular first-team action before an injury cruelly took that opportunity away from him at the beginning of the year.

However, after many months of rehabilitation, Tuanzebe can now see some light at the end of the tunnel.

In fact, there’s a possibility, according to the Daily Mirror, that he could even feature in United’s game against Newcastle later this month.

Given how poorly United’s central defensive pairings have begun this season, that will be music to the ears of many Red Devils supporters.

It’s been the worst possible start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian seeing his side manage to beat Brighton only after the final whistle had technically been blown, as well as United being well beaten at home by Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

With Tuanzebe back fit again, it certainly gives the manager options at the back and, judging by how little confidence the likes of Victor Linedelof, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire have shown, there’s no reason why the youngster can’t be parachuted straight into the starting line up.