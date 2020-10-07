Video: Barcelona may have dodged a bullet with Memphis Depay after shocking miss for Holland

Sometimes the idea of signing a player can be better than the actual reality, so it’s hard to say how disappointed Barcelona should be after missing out on Memphis Depay this summer.

The Metro reported that the striker is furious with Barca after his protracted transfer fell through, but his form so far this season doesn’t make you think he would’ve been a gamechanger for Ronald Koeman.

His stats look better because he’s scored a few penalties and he’s usually on the bench for Lyon, while he also managed to conjure up this astonishing miss tonight:

Pictures from TUDN

Barca do have plenty of options in the attacking areas and going into the season without Depay should give Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann a real chance to prove themselves, so it will be interesting to see if they still want him when the transfer window opens again in January.