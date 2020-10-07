Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz grabs second assist for Germany with clever pass to Florian Neuhaus

In the 57th minute of Germany’s international friendly against Turkey, Kai Havertz showed his craftiness to bag his second assist of the night.

The Chelsea star teed up Julian Draxler for Germany’s first on the brink of halftime and has wasted little time at all in stamping his impact on the game once more.

Emre Can sparked an opportunity by playing the ball into Luca Waldschmidt, with the ball then spilling into Florian Neuhaus’ path.

The central midfielder quickly laid it off to Havertz as he continued his run and the 21-year-old returned the favour by playing the ace in with a clever pass before Neuhaus tucked the ball into the net.

Gol da Alemanha! Após boa jogada, Kai Havertz serve Florian Neuhaus que faz o gol. Alemanha 2×1 Turquia pic.twitter.com/DOOMmb3VkB — Fut TT (@OficialFutTT) October 7, 2020

Chelsea fans will absolutely love to see this kind of display from Havertz, it’s exactly the kind of confidence booster that can help him the next level with the Blues.