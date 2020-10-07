Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz produces pinpoint assist for Germany ace Julian Draxler

Right on the brink of halftime in Germany’s friendly against Turkey this evening, Chelsea star Kai Havertz played in a lovely through ball, setting up Joachim Low’s side to take the lead right before the break.

Havertz picked up the ball on the right-wing after a clever pass from midfield, the ace drifted in before playing a pinpoint pass into Julian Draxler.

The Paris Saint-German ace held off a challenge poking the ball into the back of the net with a nice finish.

Pictures from Sport TV.

Havertz arrived at Chelsea in a big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, the attacking midfielder is one of Germany’s brightest talents.

The 21-year-old is beginning to settle in with the Blues, the ace has started to show his creative ability in the Premier League over the side’s last couple games.