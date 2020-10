We generally see that most players won’t get into the national team unless they are playing regularly and playing well for their club.

There are a few outliers who are so important to their country’s style so they always get selected, and Oliver Giroud is a prime example for France.

He doesn’t play very often for Chelsea but still starts most games at international level, so he’ll be pleased that he’s justified his inclusion tonight with this lovely strike:

Pictures from TF1