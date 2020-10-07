Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo is inches away from a great goal vs Spain as his effort powers of the bar

Juventus
Posted by

You always knew that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to get the best of Spain when he played for Portugal so he could could prove he was the best player at Real Madrid, but that determination is probably stronger now.

He’s reached the age where any bad performance will result in overreactions about him being past it, while he’ll also be concerned that they Spanish fans may have forgotten about him since his move to Italy.

There’s no such thing as a friendly when it comes to Ronaldo, and he was so close to a brilliant goal here:

Pictures from Sport TV

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.