Video: Even Solskjaer looked as though Luke Shaw deserved red card vs Spurs

Whilst everyone will have been focusing on the nature of Luke Shaw’s nasty challenge on Lucas Moura, they might have missed out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reaction to the incident.

In the 83rd minute of the tie, Shaw cut down the rapid Spurs winger with a reckless slide tackle just as the Brazilian burst free after knocking the ball past the left-back.

The England international somehow escaped with just a yellow card for the rash challenge, with the referee not even consulting VAR to review the moment as United were 6-1 down against the rivals.

Replays of the incident actually show Red Devils boss Solskjaer sighing and throwing his arms up in disbelief after the challenge, hinting that the Norwegian even thought this deserved a red card.

Gary Neville, who was commentating on the game for Sky Sports, burst out with “that’s a red card for me” immediately after the incident. The ex-full-back added “honestly, it’s got to be a red card.”

Much like the rest of United’s defenders, it was a day to forget for Shaw, who was also screamed at by one of his own teammates because of his woes at the back.

Neutral fans will be hoping that the match official was not considering the embarrassing one-sided scoreline as he decided to go easy on Shaw for the tackle and ignore the chance of a VAR review.