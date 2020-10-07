Video: More positive signs for Barcelona’s Griezmann as he wins the ball back and scores from distance for France

We may never really know what happened with Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona last season, but his transfer didn’t go to plan at all.

There were rumours that Diego Simeone had run him into the ground, he didn’t like being played on the left, Suarez and Messi wanted him to fail and he had injury issues, so it’s likely that multiple factors caught up with him.

He’s got a chance to start again with Ronald Koeman and it does look like he’ll be played through the middle this season, so the Barca fans will be happy to see that there are more encouraging signs around his game.

He’s struggled to find the net in La Liga but he scored for France tonight after showing some hard work to win the ball back, while that persistence was rewarded with a deflection that took it beyond the keeper:

Pictures from TF1

It’s possible that he might never get back to his Atletico Madrid levels again, but things are looking more positive this campaign.