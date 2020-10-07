Video: New Arsenal signing Joel Ideho scored insane lob as brief highlights emerge

With Arsenal officially announcing the signing of Joel Ideho from Ajax yesterday, some very brief highlights of the 17-year-old have now emerged.

Arsenal state that Ideho is ‘best known for his pace and accuracy’, with the ace’s ability to hit the target certainly clear as the clip shows him scoring a mesmerising lob and a fine header.

With Ideho relatively unknown before know, there’s only little footage on the ace, with the clip also showing the talent hit the bar with an effort from long-range.

Hardly any highlights of Ideho at Ajax around, because he only joined them in July & played a few games before Arsenal came in. But he’s what I’ve got: pic.twitter.com/U750IOYCV1 — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 6, 2020

New signing for the U23s, Winger Joel Ideho pic.twitter.com/S666jQW9kb — Next Generation Arsenal ??? (@scoutingindoors) October 6, 2020

The pick of the package was Ideho’s beautiful long-range lob that actually came on the ace’s debut for Ajax in a UEFA Youth League tie against Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Ideho only joined Ajax this summer from Willem II and made a total of six appearances at youth level before this surprise switch to the Gunners came about.