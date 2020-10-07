It appears that the pressure is beginning to get to the Man United players who were seen arguing amongst themselves during various points of their 6-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Video has emerged of Marcus Rashford and captain, Harry Maguire, disagreeing over the sending off of Anthony Martial.

As referee, Anthony Taylor, brandishes the red card, Rashford can clearly be heard asking why Erik Lamela, who was involved in the tussle with the Frenchman, is only getting a yellow card.

Rather than backing his team-mates up, Maguire meekly suggests that the offence has been checked and the officials have decided against it.