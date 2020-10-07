Menu

Video: Real Madrid target Camavinga shows his class with a fantastic improvised overhead kick for France

Real Madrid CF
ESPN recently reported that Real Madrid will be doing all they can to bring Eduardo Camavinga to The Bernabeu, so it seems inevitable that he’ll end up in Spain sooner rather than later.

He’s continued to impress for Rennes after a fine start to the Ligue 1 season, and he’s just scored this delightful effort for France tonight:

Pictures from TF1

While Rennes will be gutted to see him go eventually, they will be aware that his price tag will continue to skyrocket as he continues to impress at the highest level.

