Video: Sergio Reguilon produced filthy nutmeg on Marcus Rashford to show Man United what they missed out on

Right on the brink of halftime in Spurs’ emphatic 6-1 win over Manchester United, Sergio Reguilon showed the Red Devils what they missed out on with a filthy nutmeg on Marcus Rashford.

The left-back had the ball on the flank and was being closed down by Rashford, Reguilon showed the quality he has with the ball at his feet as he effortlessly poked the ball through the wide man’s legs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were heavily linked with the 23-year-old before they were beaten to the Spaniard’s signature by Spurs.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that the north London outfit signed the full-back for an initial €30m, with Real Madrid holding a €45m buyback clause on the ace.

Reguilon went through Rashford ? pic.twitter.com/iCpndTSVM1 — Abdulrahman Zuhair (34?) (@x3c7oo) October 4, 2020

The Manchester outfit did secure a new left-back option on Deadline Day with the signing of Alex Telles from Porto.

With Reguilon, Telles and Ben Chilwell all making big-money moves this summer, it will be interesting to see which ace fares best in the Premier League this season.