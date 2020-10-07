Wonderful news as missing girl found after awareness raised through Roma signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United

There’s not a lot of good news going around just now, so it’s pretty heart-warming to see that Roma’s campaign to find missing children has been successful yet again.

They regularly post images and information of missing kids alongside club announcements to try and raise awareness for those who have gone missing, and the club have confirmed that a seventh person has been found safe and well.

They say that the 17 year old girl cannot be named for legal reasons, but she’s been missing since early August.

Roma have raised awareness of her situation while announcing several signings recently, and it looks like the most recent one involving Chris Smalling has led to information which led to her being found.

They do this in partnership with the police and charities and it does make sense, because a lot of fans will be looking for signing news and want to see who the club have added.

The seven kids found have been in England, Belgium, Italy and Kenya so it’s an appeal that goes all around the world, and it’s amazing to see how things like this can change lives.