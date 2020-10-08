Medical today: Winger taking final steps towards completing Man United transfer

Atalanta winger Amad Diallo is reportedly having a medical with Manchester United today ahead of completing a transfer to the club in January.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect and it looks like it won’t be long now before he undergoes the final stage of completing the formalities of a move to Old Trafford, according to TMW.

The report, which came out yesterday, stated that Diallo was due to have his Man Utd medical ‘tomorrow’, so provided everything’s going to schedule, he should be having it today.

The Red Devils didn’t have the best summer in the transfer market, bringing in only Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Many fans will feel the club could have done with more new additions, particularly out wide and at centre-back, with Harry Maguire’s poor form a real concern at the moment.

Still, Diallo looks a big prospect and could be an ideal solution for United out wide in the long run if he can continue to develop as he has in recent times.