Confirmed: Four big names left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Four big names have been left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad, it has now been confirmed.

See the official UEFA website as the Gunners put together their line up of players eligible to take part in this season’s Europa League, with no place for Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, William Saliba or Gabriel Martinelli.

The latter of those, Martinelli, misses out due to injury for the moment, but it’s a big call from manager Mikel Arteta to axe Ozil, Sokratis and Saliba.

Ozil has been a long-serving member of the Arsenal first-team, and was at one point one of the finest creative players in world football after a fine career with Real Madrid and the German national team.

Now, however, he’s been totally frozen out by Arteta and seemingly doesn’t even stand a chance of playing in some of the less important games for the north Londoners.

Sokratis is also an experienced defender who surely has something to offer, even if only as a backup player, while promising youngster Saliba may also be disappointed that he’s not being considered for these games.