The Arsenal star Thomas Partey is looking forward to linking up with at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal FC
Thomas Partey reportedly named one slightly surprising Arsenal player as one he’s looking forward to linking up with at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international is one of the finest midfielders in the world, but apparently he’s also a surprise admirer of Gunners ace Granit Xhaka, according to The Athletic.

In conversations with one of Arsenal’s former scouts, Partey is said to have singled out Xhaka as someone he feels he could form a strong partnership with, according to The Athletic.

Xhaka hasn’t always been the most popular figure at Arsenal, with the Switzerland international struggling for consistency and sometimes making quite costly individual errors in games.

arsenal granit xhaka

Thomas Partey is a fan of Granit Xhaka

Still, Xhaka undoubtedly has his qualities as well and has improved under Mikel Arteta in particular, with Partey perhaps an ideal partner to also help get the best out of him.

All in all, it ended up being a good transfer window for Arsenal, who also signed Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, whilst also keeping hold of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

