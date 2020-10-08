Arsenal considering strengthening midfield further with transfer of 19-year-old talent

Despite the acquisition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, Arsenal have been linked with Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

This information comes from the notoriously reliable Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his Here We Go podcast. Even though the transfer window has now shut, providing an inside track on transfer dealings is a full-time job for Fabrizio.

At the start of the window it was evident that Arsenal needed to make improvements in the middle of the park. They left it late, but they managed to secure the signature of Ghana international Partey on deadline day, which looks to be a superb addition to the squad.

There’s still work to be done, though, in order to ensure manager Mikel Arteta has the squad at this disposal that he desires. You feel as though there’s more business to be done before the Gunners will be in a position to challenge.

As per Romano on the Here We Go podcast, Dominik Szoboszlai is on Arsenal’s transfer hit-list. The 19-year-old has already made ten appearances for the Hungarian National Team after impressing for his club side both domestically and in the Champions League.

Of course, clubs will have countless players of a similar profile on their shortlist to ensure they have sufficient options – the transfer market can prove to be a cruel mistress.

Whether Arsenal will take their interest any further is something that only the future can tell us.