Barcelona growing tired of £215K-a-week attacker in wake of Manchester United rejection

Barcelona appear to be growing tired of winger Ousmane Dembele, with manager Ronald Koeman making it clear that the Frenchman is not in his plans.

That’s according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Dembele’s unwillingness to leave the club for Manchester United left Koeman unable to acquire his main target to bolster Barca’s attack – former United man Memphis Depay.

Mundo Deportivo claim that this is the second summer in a row that Dembele has decided against leaving the club, with Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG providing an option for him last time around. An option he decided against taking.

It’s often unclear in situations of this kind whether a player is staying to fight for his place or because he is content with the money filling his pockets every week. In this case, that’s anyone’s guess.

What is clear, though, at least so Mundo Deportivo believe, is that Dembele had the chance to go to Old Trafford this summer, decided to stay at the Nou Camp and play under a manager who seemingly has no interest in having him around.

ousmane dembele barcelona tracksuit

Dembele has endured a very difficult time at Barcelona.

United are pretty well equipped out wide, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford having the ability to flank the forward and Mason Greenwood providing a more natural option.

With Dembele earning a reported £215K-a-week according to the Sun, it seems like the only real loser in this situation is Barca boss Koeman.

