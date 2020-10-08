Burglar breaks into Cristiano Ronaldo’s house and makes off with signed Juventus shirt

There are an alarming amount of stories about people breaking into footballer’s houses, so it’s not clear if this happens all the time or if the media just pick up on it every time.

This might be the highest profile of the lot after The Mirror reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s house in Madeira has been broken into.

They cite claims from local reports where someone managed to force entry when one of the employees at the house opened a garage door.

It doesn’t sound like the intruder really thought things through because the reports claim they weren’t there long and the only item of note they left with was a signed Juventus shirt, with an estimated value of €200.

The reports also state that CCTV was able to pick up images of the burglar and the police know who he is, so this sounds like a fairly open and shut case.

They do say that no arrests have been made for now, but it’s probably best to be on your guard if you’re in the Madeira area and someone offers you a signed Juve shirt.