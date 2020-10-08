Forgotten Chelsea man issues intention to stage remarkable comeback in emotional Instagram post

Remember Charly Musonda? The once Chelsea starlet has had a bumpy few years – but he’s determined to turn his stuttering career around.

When Musonda first emerged from the Chelsea academy, he was considered one of the hottest prospects in the country. However, things haven’t gone to plan for the Belgian.

Despite netting for the first-team during a cup tie with Nottingham Forest in 2017, Musonda has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Lucas Piazon and Gael Kakuta, rather than Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

Now 23-years-old, Musonda is a forgotten figure at Stamford Bridge, but is surprisingly still on the Blues’ books, with his current deal with the club not due to expire until 2022.

After a string of unsuccessful loan moves and long-term injuries, some would think it wise for Musonda to throw in the towel in his efforts to play at the top of the game, but he’s determined to turn his fortunes in his favour.

The Belgian posted the below on his Instagram page:

In the caption, he details the heartache he has endured during his time away from the game, but still refers to Chelsea as ‘his’ club, suggesting that, with two years left on his deal, he could have one eye on a sensational comeback.

It would be truly remarkable if Musonda was ever to be seen in a Chelsea shirt again, but if Lampard has shown anything during his year-and-a-bit-long stint in charge, it’s that he’s willing to give anyone an opportunity.

We may not have seen the last of this young man.