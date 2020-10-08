Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma has received a surprise, and late, call-up to the French National Team.

Zouma has started the season strongly with Chelsea – both offensively and defensively – with the defensive giant already having two goals to his name.

It appears as though he may be the man who Frank Lampard wishes to partner with Thiago Silva. The pair started together against Crystal Palace and were imperious.

Zouma has now received recognition for his performances on an international level, with Didier Deschamps calling him up to the Les Bleus camp in wake of Dayot Upamecano suffering from a stomach problem.

As GFFN reported on Twitter…

FFF making a clarification: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) will stay with the squad, Kurt Zouma (Chelsea), will still join up tomorrow, alongside Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) & Adrien Rabiot (Juventus). — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 7, 2020

You could make an argument for Zouma being included in the French squad even without any other defenders being forced to declare themselves unavailable, but Deschamps is blessed with a plethora of talent across the board.

It leaves him with tough decisions and difficult omissions.

Nonetheless, Zouma is now with the French national side, who face Portugal and Croatia over the next six days. Lampard will be hoping that the defender is wrapped up in cotton wool, no doubt.