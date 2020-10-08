Chelsea key man’s COVID-19 test returns negative result following flu-like symptoms

Good news for all you Chelsea affiliated readers – summer signing Timo Werner’s coronavirus test has returned a negative result.

Werner to Chelsea was one of the most high-profile moves of the summer, with the Blues seemingly successfully acquiring the reliable source of goals they have lacked at the pinpoint of their attack since the departure of Diego Costa.

The German has been fielded out wide by Frank Lampard in the absence of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, but you have to feel it’s only a matter of time before he’s through the middle and finding the back of the net.

Chelsea fans may have feared that Werner’s debut season was to hit a stumbling block with Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella reporting a few days ago that the 24-year-old was experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’.

In the current climate, a singular cough from a star man is enough to send a fanbase into meltdown.

However, it appears as though Werner has not contracted COVID-19, much to the relief of Lampard and the Chelsea supporters, with Kinsella sharing the welcome information on Twitter.

Update: Werner has tested negative and is covid free. He will now link up with Germany. https://t.co/MwYnmVC1Rf — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 7, 2020

Considering the sheer disruption the pandemic has caused to not just football but everyone’s livelihoods over the past seven months, it’s great to hear that Werner will not be the latest to fall victim to the virus.

Werner will be available for Germany’s upcoming fixtures over the international break, and at least at the time of writing, is fine to feature for Chelsea when they return vs. Southampton later this month.