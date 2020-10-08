Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo creates big chance for Portugal with superb outside-of-the-foot pass

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he’s more than just a goal-scorer with a superb pass during Portugal’s game against Spain yesterday.

Watch below as Ronaldo picks up the ball on the left before setting up his team-mate with a brilliant through-ball with the outside of his foot…

Ronaldo remains a key player for his national team, and continues to play at a high level with Juventus even at 35 years of age.

The veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down and he truly is a joy to watch when he pulls off moments of class like this.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.