Video: Cristiano Ronaldo creates big chance for Portugal with superb outside-of-the-foot pass

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he’s more than just a goal-scorer with a superb pass during Portugal’s game against Spain yesterday.

Watch below as Ronaldo picks up the ball on the left before setting up his team-mate with a brilliant through-ball with the outside of his foot…

What a chance created by Ronaldo. Passing is an underrated aspect of his game pic.twitter.com/2EmIBibEZS — Madridista Haven (@HavenMadridista) October 7, 2020

Ronaldo remains a key player for his national team, and continues to play at a high level with Juventus even at 35 years of age.

The veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down and he truly is a joy to watch when he pulls off moments of class like this.