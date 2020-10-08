Menu

Ousmane Dembele already in talks with CL giants after snubbing Manchester United transfer

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly already in talks over a transfer to Juventus either next summer or the year after.

This surprise development comes shortly after he snubbed a loan move to Manchester United in the transfer window just gone, according to Catalunya Radio.

Dembele has struggled at Barcelona, but previously looked like one of the most exciting young players in world football at former club Borussia Dortmund.

If the France international can get back to his best, he could undoubtedly strengthen clubs like United or Juventus, and it may be that a change of scene is needed to get his confidence back.

dembele new barcelona kit

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona

United may live to regret missing out on Dembele, as they lack options in the attacking midfield department as the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James fall increasingly out of favour after a lack of impact.

Juventus could do well to land the 23-year-old if he does end up moving to Turin, with the Serie A giants likely to soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for ageing front-man Cristiano Ronaldo.

