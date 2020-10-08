Despite the amount of positive Covid-19 tests continuing to rise, it appears that many organisations are still taking risks.

The latest incident happened earlier on Thursday at England’s St. George’s Park facility, where the Three Lions’ U19 side were taking on their Scottish counterparts.

Nothing at all seemed untoward as the teams took the pitch, and the hosts were leading 3-1 just before half-time when the unthinkable happened.

According to Sky Sports, a member of the Scottish backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

It beggars belief that the game was allowed to go ahead at all when not every testing result had been received and checked before kick-off.

The upshot of the positive test result was that the game had to be immediately abandoned, both teams returning to their changing rooms, and the changing rooms deep cleaned after the players had left.

“The England men’s under-19s’ match with Scotland at St. George’s Park on Thursday afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution, in line with COVID-19 protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time,” a statement from the English FA read.

All this does is once again highlight the blasé attitude that exists around the virus at present.

Perhaps this will prove to be a valuable lesson to anyone in the game still not taking it seriously.