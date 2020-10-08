England take to the pitch against Wales at Wembley with what could best be described as an experimental XI.

Gareth Southgate has taken the opportunity to give some fringe players a run out, ahead of the two competitive fixtures against Belgium and Denmark.

It could certainly be said to be a worthwhile venture from that point of view as it gives the manager a chance to assess the relative merits of his entire squad.

There’ll likely not be too many other chances to do just that and to that end, Southgate has to be applauded for grasping that particular nettle.

However, it’s safe to say that his selection hasn’t met with universal approval.

A swathe of England fans immediately took to social media once the line-up was announced, and none appeared to be particularly happy.

Some even suggested that it was the worst possible starting XI that the country has ever seen.

Genuinely the worst starting 11 this country has ever seen — Rich (@Rich_Hassall) October 8, 2020

There’s five defenders and a holding midfielder ? — kane (@kanextooley) October 8, 2020

Why have we gone back to 5 at the back the last World Cup proved it doesn’t work against the better teams. Going backwards under Southgate. — Daniel Ashby (@danlukeashby) October 8, 2020

Is this a B international match?? This is the most BTEC line up in modern English football history — MoggyN17 (@Mohammed_Mogra) October 8, 2020