Video: Gonzalo Higuain scores screamer to get off the mark for Inter Miami

Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has got off the mark for Inter Miami with a screamer of a goal from a free-kick.

Watch below as the Argentine shows he hasn’t lost his scoring touch with a moment of real quality from a set piece…

Higuain was one of Europe’s most prolific forwards for many years, despite recently struggling in loan spells with Chelsea and AC Milan.

It was probably time for the 32-year-old to move down a level, but he’s now lighting up the MLS with his superb scoring technique.

UPDATE: We strongly suggest you check out this angle of the goal too!