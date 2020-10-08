Manchester United make surprise decision on potential winger transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made the surprise decision not to seal the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr before October 16.

Premier League clubs and EFL clubs can still do business for another week despite the main transfer window closing on Monday night, but it seems Man Utd will not be using this opportunity to make any further changes to their squad.

This is according to Goal, who suggest it casts major doubt over a deal for Sarr, with United’s decision likely to be down to the fact that they probably couldn’t get him in in time to register him in their Champions League squad.

While it’s easy to see the logic behind that decision, United would surely still benefit from trying to sign the Senegal international so he could be an option for them in Premier League games.

Sarr looked an exciting prospect with his form in the Premier League last season, and is surely too good to be spending a season in the Championship with Watford.

Still, it looks like the 22-year-old will have to make do with life at Vicarage Road and we imagine top clubs will continue to keep an eye on his progress.