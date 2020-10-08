Manchester United didn’t appear to have the best transfer window, but a flurry of signings late in the day may have at least appeased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though the Norwegian’s reported major target, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was missed, the likes of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani at least gives the Red Devils some different options.

Had things been different this summer, then Paul Pogba might well have been on his way back to former club Juventus.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has suggested that the Bianconeri were ready to bring the midfielder back to the Italian top flight, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered any thoughts of that move happening.

“If there was no coronavirus, Paul Pogba today would’ve been playing for Juventus,” he said on the Here We Go podcast, cited by The Sun.

“Juve were ready to make an important bid for Pogba but with the financial crisis it was impossible.”

Like so many other clubs, Juve have not been immune to the financial fall-out, making big money purchases almost impossible.

Whether the Old Lady will come back again for the French World Cup winner in future will, arguably, depend on how long the pandemic continues.