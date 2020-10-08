Menu

Manchester United ace plans MLS transfer after missing out on Premier League move

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has reportedly decided he wants a transfer to an MLS club after missing out on a deadline day move to Everton.

The Argentine has long been a reliable backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, but has now likely fallen down to being third choice for United as promising young shot-stopper Dean Henderson returns from a loan spell at Sheffield United.

Romero is good enough to be playing more regularly, and after missing out on a deadline day move to Everton he now has the MLS in his sights, according to the Daily Mail.

The transfer window over there is still open for three more weeks, so there could be a decent chance of Romero getting the move he wants.

It doesn’t make much sense for United to keep hold of him against his will at this point, with David de Gea and Henderson surely more than enough for them in the goalkeeping department.

Romero has been a pretty loyal servant to the Red Devils down the years, sitting happily on the bench and performing well whenever called upon without ever complaining.

If he now wants to play more often in the final few years of his career, Man Utd should surely allow him that opportunity and wish him well.

