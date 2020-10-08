Pundit makes big claim about top four battle between Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has suggested that Manchester United and maybe Arsenal won’t finish in the top four this season.

It’s not been the best start for the Red Devils, who had a quiet summer in the transfer market and who have already suffered embarrassing home defeats against both Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

United were thrashed 6-1 by Spurs in their most recent game – a shock result that will no doubt have their supporters very worried about the season ahead.

Arsenal look in a good position after strengthening in some key areas in the transfer window, but they’ve been out of the top four for some time now, while Tottenham also look to be making progress after an initial slow start under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on ESPN, Leboeuf named Everton as a team who could be a surprise package and give these teams a worry with regards to Champions League qualification this season.

The pundit expects United might be the most likely to now miss out, with Arsenal and Tottenham battling it out to join their rivals in the top four, with Mourinho’s side perhaps edging it.

When asked who looked best-placed to make the top-four out of United, Arsenal and Spurs, Leboeuf told ESPN: “Maybe none of them, if Everton, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea keep going!

“With what we have seen, I don’t see Manchester United [finishing in the top-four]. If they don’t react or change things, it’s between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“Let’s say Tottenham. What I’ve seen from them, I would put them in the top-four.”