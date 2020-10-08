“Maybe it would be a dream” – Manchester United star hints that he would like to move to Real Madrid

There were a lot of fans who did wonder why Man United signed Donny van de Beek and where he might fit into the team, but it could simply be the case that the club were making plans for life after Paul Pogba.

The French star’s form has been up and down and he’s struggled with injuries, while you do wonder if he might have left in the summer if things were normal and clubs had a lot of money to spend.

RMC Sport reported on some of his comments from a press conference on international duty, and it looks like the rumours of a move to Real Madrid are coming up again.

Pogba was directly asked about the possibility of this happening, and he doesn’t exactly deny anything:

“Yes, all football players would like to play at Real Madrid. Maybe it would be a dream. It’s a dream for me why not one day.”

He does try to reign things back in with the standard media trained response afterwards:

“As I said, I am in Manchester and I love my club. I’m performing in Manchester, I’m having fun and I want to do everything I can to get the club back where it deserves. I’m going to give my all, like my team-mates,”

These links to Real Madrid and Zidane aren’t new and you can see why Pogba would want to make the move if United continue to be nothing more than top four contenders, so expect this to become a bigger deal next summer.