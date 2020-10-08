Menu

Medical complete: Man United complete the signing of exciting winger who will join in January

While there was a lot of paperwork and frantic medicals to complete on deadline day, transfers that aren’t going through until January leave a  lot of time to get things done.

It’s why the final parts of the deal to take Amad Diallo from Atalanta to Man United have taken a bit longer to get over the line, but it looks like everything has now been completed and it’s a done deal:

It’s an interesting move because the youngster has been highly touted in Italy and he certainly looks like a promising player, but he’s only made a handful of sub appearances in Serie A so it’s hard to know how good he can be.

United fans will demand signings who can come in and immediately improve the team, but Diallo looks like a prospect who might be an impact option from the bench but he can’t be expected to change things instantly.

At least it’s something to look forward to in January, and it will be interesting to see if he gets any chances for Atalanta before he makes the move.

