Jose Mourinho has given the clearest hint yet to one of his players that he has no future at Tottenham.

With the Portuguese having to name his Europa League and Premier League squads, post transfer window, he has decided to leave out Danny Rose from both according to the Daily Mail.

What that means for the left-back is that, unless he can engineer a move to a Championship club before October 16, the deadline for any Premier League clubs to do business with their Football League counterparts, Rose won’t play any competitive football until at least January.

That’s clearly an untenable situation for a player who appears to have been shunned by Mourinho for the most part this season.

Whether there is enough time left for Rose to be able to secure himself a new deal elsewhere is a moot point.

Clearly someone that still has much to offer, it would be a travesty if he were forced to only be able to train for the next three months with absolutely no possibility of playing elite level football.