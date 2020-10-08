Picture: Liverpool loanee puts his Anfield career in danger as he publicly mocks Adrian after Aston Villa thumping

Every player will know that anything remotely controversial they say on social media is going to get picked up by the fans, so this effort from Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic is particularly bold.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian didn’t have a great time as Liverpool were thumped by Aston Villa at the weekend, and our colleagues at Empire Of The Kop picked up on this:

This was a response to someone else online and it essentially reads “This will probably be the end of Adrian’s career at Liverpool” complete with a smirking emoji, so it’s a pretty terrible look.

Grujic is only on loan at Porto so he will need to return to Anfield at some point, and you have to think he’s put his own Liverpool career in danger by publicly mocking a teammate like this.

Jurgen Klopp might come across as a cheery guy but he’s still a tough disciplinarian, and it’s not like Grujic is an essential player who the manager heavily relies on either.