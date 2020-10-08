Mauricio Pochettino has been out of the game since his dismissal from Spurs in 2019, and by the sound of these recent comments, the time off has gone to his head.

Pochettino was regarded as one of the best coaches in the world during his time in charge of Tottenham.

He led a side with limited financial resources (translation: a notoriously tight owner) to a title charge in 2015/16 and the Champions League final in 2019.

However, in true Tottenham fashion, they were unable to win either.

That’s not to speak ill of Pochettino, however. It’s incredibly surprising that he has spent this long without a job. You have to believe it’s through choice rather than a lack of offers.

Though, he might want to get back in the dugout sooner rather than later, as his knowledge of the game looks to be depreciating while he’s kicking his feet up.

All jokes aside, he has actually compared former Southampton midfielder Steven Davis to Barcelona’s legendary midfield duo Xavi and Iniesta during an interview with Sky Sports.

Davis, now of Rangers, is due to become Northern Ireland’s most capped player of all-time, and Pochettino had some kind words for the 35-year-old during an interview with Sky Sports.

“The talent of him I compare to football people like Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta,” he said.

“You put him in the same level as this type of player because of this capacity to play football, be a playmaker, the intelligence to read the game, his capacity to run. I think to compare Christian Eriksen to this type of player too, they make your team better.”

Davis will be smiling from ear to ear reading that.

All due respect to the midfielder, Xavi and Iniesta belong in their own bracket and comparisons to any player are a stretch.

The Spanish World Cup winners etched their names into the footballing hall of fame with the key parts they played in a period of Barcelona’s footballing dominance.

That said – could they do it on a wet and windy night in Glasgow?