Positive signs for Man United as scout heaps praise on new signing and details how he can make a difference

Regardless of what you think of Man United’s transfer business this summer, they have at least added some signings who could make a difference.

Alex Telles emerged as a target later in the window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has options at left back, but it was becoming clear that an upgrade was needed.

Luke Shaw had a total meltdown vs Spurs and Brandon Williams looks like a player who needs to go out on loan so he can become a consistent starter somewhere, so the fans will be hoping that Telles can improve things.

There are question marks about his defensive ability so that will concern some people, but he’s a leader who is also fantastic on the ball and can deliver some great crosses, so at least he’ll provide an improvement in the attacking game.

A recent report from Inside Futbol looked at a report from The Athletic about Telles moving to Man United, and they spoke to a scout from him former club Galatasaray and he’s only got good things to say about him:

“I think he has been there at the top level for the last two, three years. I don’t know why a transfer didn’t happen before. I think it’s due to the market and the money Porto were demanding -Telles’ buyout clause was set at €40m.”

“But he deserves this level of football based on his form in the last two seasons especially. For a left-back, his attacking output is remarkable.”

“United is a massive, massive club, and this is a different standard of football. It’s a more physical league, and he may take time to adapt. But I know the guy, his mental strength and his abilities. I am sure he will do great things.”

It should be exciting to see him in action because one of United’s major problems was a lack of quality in an attacking sense from the full backs, so they became easy to defend against if the forward players started to have a quiet game.

It’s clear that Telles has everything to make a positive impact on this team, so hopefully he gets a chance to play after the international break.