During the summer transfer window, a lot of Manchester United’s focus appeared to be on who was coming in.

For almost the entire summer, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was rumoured to be their top target but, ultimately, the Red Devils weren’t able to secure the England international.

Going into the final few days, only Donny van de Beek had been secured by Ed Woodward before Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo Traore made the window seem a little more respectable.

Intriguingly, one of United’s players who has been well out of the picture for a while now, so much so that he’d been on loan at Estudiantes, had offers to leave but United refused to allow it.

Marcus Rojo clearly isn’t fancied by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which says an awful lot if he’s behind Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the pecking order.

He had pleaded to be allowed to move to Turkey according to Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast and cited by the Daily Star.

“Manchester United again hanging on to Marcos Rojo against their will you could say, but also I can tell you that there were offers for Rojo to move to Turkey,” Castles said.

“He was prepared to go there, he was asking that Manchester United pay off his contract in a similar fashion to West Ham United who have paid off Wilshere’s contract.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal are already actively tracking talented attacking trio with a view to future transfers ‘Genuinely the worst starting 11 this country has ever seen’ – These England fans not happy with Southgate’s selection Mourinho’s Europa League snub could see the end of this Tottenham player

“Instead, United will keep him in the dressing room and will see how much playing time he gets under Solskjaer this season and whether he can be available on a consistent basis and be used on a basis where it makes sense to retain him in the squad, presumably with a view to trying again to sell him in January when he only has six months left on his contract anyway.”

However, despite the fact that United could’ve saved on wages and brought in some money, Ed Woodward wouldn’t entertain it.