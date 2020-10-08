Olivier Giroud netted a brace for France on Wednesday night – and these Chelsea fans on Twitter believe that he needs to be leading the line for the Blues.

Giroud has often polarised opinion. He is a striker that possesses unique technical ability, which has aided him in having involvement in some of the most iconic Premier League goals of recent times.

Notably THAT Jack Wilshere goal against Norwich City and THAT scorpion-kick against Crystal Palace.

However, he has not consistently proven himself to be the 20-30 goal a season striker that you traditionally require to be crowned Premier League champions (though, Bobby Firmino wants a word).

At both Arsenal and Chelsea he’s had as many tough times as he’s had good, but that hasn’t been the case while donning the famous blue of the French national team.

With two goals during Les Bleus’ 7-1 demolition of Ukraine on Wednesday, Giroud leapfrogged icon Michel Platini in the list of all-time top goalscorers for the French national team.

Now only Thierry Henry stands in his way. With Giroud on 42, just nine behind the Arsenal legend, who would bet against him firing his way to the top spot?

Chelsea, for whom Giroud has had an impressive 2020, took to Twitter to congratulate the 34-year-old on his brace on what was his 100th appearance for his country.

Oli! Oli! ???@_OlivierGiroud_ scored TWICE on his ?th appearance for France tonight! pic.twitter.com/eK6UNbMhgJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2020

The West London side’s social media team were subsequently hit with a barrage of replies calling for Frank Lampard to include Giroud in his starting side, likely at the expense of Tammy Abraham.

Lampard has used Giroud when necessary during his time at the club, but has neglected to give the Frenchman a regular starting role, even with him having a significantly better minutes-to-goal ratio than Abraham.

Here’s what some of the Blues fans had to say on the matter..

And our clueless manager continues to bench him — stellah_KE?? (@Tweera_bae) October 8, 2020

But Lampard will start Tammy ahead of him smh..Lampard must learn to play this guy instead of Tammy. — dwamooo (@DeMoorgan) October 7, 2020

Yet you bench him for one German squirrel and English ostrich — akorede (@sodeeqfa) October 8, 2020

I don’t know what is wrong with lampard,he doesn’t want to give Oli his chance to play,i know very soon lampard we leave Chelsea for us, you can’t buy all this big players and yet you won’t be able to lift up to the expectations. — Official_Solute19 (@OSolute19) October 7, 2020

Play him ahead of penalty Wrestler Tammy Abraham. pic.twitter.com/8vd7CSqZOj — Danny Vista (@DannyVista_) October 7, 2020

Should be starting ahead of Tammy IMO — Muriithi (@KMurreh) October 8, 2020