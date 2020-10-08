After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had managed to turn Manchester United’s 2019/20 season around, the Red Devils eventually qualifying for the Champions League, their start to the 2020/21 campaign can’t have been close to what the Norwegian expected in terms of effort, commitment and results.

Their two performances at home – a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 hammering against Tottenham Hotspur – have been abject.

So much so, that one of Solskjaer’s former team-mates and now a successful pundit, has let rip.

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful,” Roy Keane said on Sky Sports ahead of the England v Wales match, cited by the Daily Star.

“We’ve all had bad days, but I thought it was a disgrace to the badge some performances.

“Too many bluffers and ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job.

“The players he’s got there, they through the previous manager under the bus, they’ll do exactly the same to Ole.”

When you look through the spine of the United team, there’s only really Bruno Fernandes who springs out at you in terms of a player that has always given his full commitment when pulling on the shirt.

Solskjaer’s defenders are consistently letting him down and if there are a handful more poor performances and similar results, then there’s every chance that Keane’s words will prove prophetic.