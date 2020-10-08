Tottenham star injured on international duty, manager provides update on his condition

There could be bad news on the horizon for Tottenham Hotspur, with summer signing Sergio Reguilon picking up an injury during Spain’s stalemate with Portugal on Wednesday night.

Reguilon was acquired by Spurs from Real Madrid at the same time the North London side re-signed Gareth Bale on a season-long loan deal.

He took little time to settle and show his class with his performance during Tottenham’s demolition of Manchester United.

He looks to be an astute signing from Jose Mourinho, but it remains to be seen if he will be available for when his side take on West Ham in ten days time.

Reguilon left the field of play as Spain drew 0-0 with Portugal last night, with the Express quoting manager Luis Enrique revealing that he is not sure on the degree of the damage done:

“It is a blow that the doctors have to see, I hope it doesn’t get complicated.”

Mourinho, and Spurs fans alike, will just have to wait and see how serious Reguilon’s injury is, and they’ll no doubt be keeping their fingers tightly crossed that it’s nothing too serious.

The fixtures will be coming thick and fast for Spurs after the international break, just as they were before, so they will need all their star men available if they are to scale their way up the Premier League table and into the top four.