Former Tottenham ace aims dig at Man Utd as Mourinho comes back to haunt them at Old Trafford

Former Tottenham left-back Paul Konchesky has responded to his old club’s huge win over Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

Spurs stunned United with an emphatic 6-1 victory at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho enjoying a triumphant return to his former club.

Interestingly, Mourinho was often criticised during his time as Man Utd manager for failing to get the team playing this kind of attacking football, but his Tottenham side managed it well enough.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were superb again for Mourinho’s side, and Konchesky feels the Portuguese tactician may just be benefiting from having a better attack at his disposal now than he did at United.

“It was a fantastic result for Spurs,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside. “I think all the players put a great shift in, but I think the midfield three and Son and Kane were fantastic.

“I think overall Spurs have better attacking players than when Jose was at Manchester United. And it looks like he’s got them playing freely from front to back, as units all over the pitch.”

This is quite a dig at some of the players Mourinho had when he was in charge of the Red Devils, as, on paper at least, the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez should have been up there with Kane and Son.

Konchesky also singled out Serge Aurier for praise, with the right-back putting in a fine performance to pick up a goal and an assist in the win at Old Trafford.

Despite the Ivorian’s future looking in doubt at various points throughout his time in north London, Konchesky feels he has made a real statement now and may have earned Mourinho’s trust with this display.

“I think in football that’s how quickly it can change,” the former defender said. “One minute you’re not involved, then you put in a performance like that. I think (Aurier) is really underrated, and after that performance he will have put a doubt in the manager’s mind about letting him go.”